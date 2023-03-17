PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PagerDuty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.45.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,422.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 492,358 shares of company stock worth $14,064,972 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Articles

