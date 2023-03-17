Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.1 %

Papa John’s International stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $108.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 38,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

