Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Albert P. Behler Buys 30,000 Shares

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,650.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paramount Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,549,000 after buying an additional 404,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,167,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,559,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after buying an additional 91,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.