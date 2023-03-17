Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Albert P. Behler Buys 30,000 Shares

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,650.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Paramount Group Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.16.
Paramount Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,549,000 after buying an additional 404,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,167,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,559,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after buying an additional 91,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Group
Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
