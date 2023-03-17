Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.81

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.81 and traded as high as $13.15. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 310,936 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Park Aerospace by 542.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Park Aerospace by 535.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.