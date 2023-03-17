Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PK. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.21.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 1,168,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,853. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,537,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,935,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

