Parkside Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southern by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SO opened at $68.12 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

