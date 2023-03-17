Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.17.
Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 658,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.
Patterson Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3,978.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 193.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 324,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Patterson Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.
