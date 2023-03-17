Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.67 on Monday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.