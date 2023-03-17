PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their price target on PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

PDSB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 133,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,738. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $5,958,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $4,362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 1,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 208,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 496,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 198,257 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

