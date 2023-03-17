PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their price target on PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.
PDS Biotechnology Price Performance
PDSB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 133,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,738. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
