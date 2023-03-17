Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.22

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$41.22 and last traded at C$41.44, with a volume of 7493552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.79.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41. The stock has a market cap of C$23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.