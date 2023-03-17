Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Sells $132,427.11 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PRGO opened at $35.69 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Perrigo by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.