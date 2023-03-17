Peter Faricy Buys 7,500 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SunPower Stock Performance

SPWR traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 7,513,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,789. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SunPower Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

