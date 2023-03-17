Peter Murray Purchases 60,000 Shares of London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCEGet Rating) insider Peter Murray purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,300.00 ($22,200.00).

Peter Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 20th, Peter Murray bought 13,250 shares of London City Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,287.50 ($4,858.33).

London City Equities Price Performance

London City Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

London City Equities Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was founded in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London City Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London City Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.