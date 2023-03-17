Peter Murray Purchases 60,000 Shares of London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) Stock

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE – Get Rating) insider Peter Murray purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,300.00 ($22,200.00).
Peter Murray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Peter Murray bought 13,250 shares of London City Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,287.50 ($4,858.33).
