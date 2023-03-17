PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 213,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,719. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $782,825 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

