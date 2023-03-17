Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

