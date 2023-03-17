PJT Partners’ (PJT) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

PJT Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

PJT Partners stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.78.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $279.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 2,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,972,000 after buying an additional 59,916 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading

