Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.24. 124,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,985,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,200,000 after acquiring an additional 190,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,257,000 after acquiring an additional 288,762 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,696,000 after purchasing an additional 534,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

