PLC Ultima (PLCU) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $133.85 or 0.00502039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $65,004.80 and $15,702.42 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00366420 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,042.03 or 0.26632667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 485 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.