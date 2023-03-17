PLC Ultima Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $63,388.42 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for about $130.52 or 0.00488909 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $63,388.42 and approximately $406,385.29 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 485 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

