Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Trading Up 1.2%

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 18,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 51,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Pluri Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Institutional Trading of Pluri

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pluri in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pluri in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluri in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluri in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluri Company Profile

Pluri, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

