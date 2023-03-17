Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Robert Kyprianou Buys 241 Shares

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Robert Kyprianou acquired 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £349.45 ($425.90).

Robert Kyprianou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust alerts:

On Thursday, January 12th, Robert Kyprianou acquired 15,692 shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £24,950.28 ($30,408.63).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock opened at GBX 139.60 ($1.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £452.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7,058.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 8.72. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 173.02 ($2.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.15.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Cuts Dividend

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 2.05 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.