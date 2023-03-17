Populous (PPT) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last Week

Populous (PPT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $32,125.12 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00365257 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,124.86 or 0.26563835 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.