PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 16,682,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 7,853,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £39.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

