Preferred Bank’s (PFBC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFBC. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $54.40 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 42.35%. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

