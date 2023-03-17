Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.41

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 86500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

