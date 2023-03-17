Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $568,858.30 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $568,858.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,165.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 48,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $1,374,209.55.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.