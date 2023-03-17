Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Chairman Acquires $62,900.00 in Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $78.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $63,078,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 480,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,680,000 after purchasing an additional 469,994 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.