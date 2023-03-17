Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at BTIG Research

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Proterra Stock Performance

Proterra stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $262.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.18. Proterra has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. Proterra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Proterra

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Proterra by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Proterra by 21.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Proterra by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Proterra by 18.0% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Featured Articles

