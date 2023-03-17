Provenance Blockchain Trading 36.2% Lower Over Last Week (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

