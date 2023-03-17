Prudential plc (PUK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2608 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Prudential has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. Prudential has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 102,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,750 ($21.33) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,530.83.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

