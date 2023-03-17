PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Securities

Analysts at SVB Securities started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $26,237.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $26,237.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,587,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $15,419,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.