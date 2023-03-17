Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €73.00 ($78.49) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($101.08) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Puma stock opened at €52.12 ($56.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.02. Puma has a 52 week low of €41.31 ($44.42) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($86.02).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

