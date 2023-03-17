Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

