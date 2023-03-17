Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.00. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

