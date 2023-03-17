Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.57 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average is $165.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

