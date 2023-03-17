Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Broadwind, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Broadwind in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWEN. StockNews.com raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Broadwind Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $72.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

