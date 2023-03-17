Quilter (LON:QLT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quilter to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 83 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.90) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.04) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 108.50 ($1.32).

Quilter Stock Performance

Quilter stock opened at GBX 80.36 ($0.98) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.67, a PEG ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.14 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152.20 ($1.85).

Quilter Increases Dividend

About Quilter

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

