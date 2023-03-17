Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

NYSE:DE opened at $391.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

