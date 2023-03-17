Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,636,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,104,000 after buying an additional 199,950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 734.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after buying an additional 183,906 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,506,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 126.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

NYSE DY opened at $97.22 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

