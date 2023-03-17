Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,910 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 233.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 834,544 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 646.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 621,544 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.47) to GBX 2,510 ($30.59) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

