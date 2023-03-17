Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSTG opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

