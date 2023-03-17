Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $110.92. 970,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,493. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.