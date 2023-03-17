RDA Financial Network Boosts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VHT traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,143. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $265.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.