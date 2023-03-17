RDA Financial Network Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.68. 978,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,169. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average is $138.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

