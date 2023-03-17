RDA Financial Network Raises Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 158,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 233.3% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 61,402 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 159,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SWAN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 12,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,923. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27.

