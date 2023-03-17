RDA Financial Network Sells 1,415 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $12,876,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 745,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,951. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

