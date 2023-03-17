Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.93.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,579. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.