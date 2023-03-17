Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) recently:

3/10/2023 – aTyr Pharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – aTyr Pharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2023 – aTyr Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – aTyr Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – aTyr Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/2/2023 – aTyr Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2023 – aTyr Pharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2023 – aTyr Pharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2023 – aTyr Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LIFE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.88. 933,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,150. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

