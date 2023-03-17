ReddCoin Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $2,455.54 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00306907 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00023084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016327 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.