Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,058,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,183,000 after purchasing an additional 51,667 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $245.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $264.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.19.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

